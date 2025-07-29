Chargers could be headed for disaster with head-scratching experiment
The Los Angeles Chargers managed to win 11 games last season in spite of some very obvious holes on certain parts of the roster, and they didn't really fully address any of them this offseason.
Sure, the Chargers made some moves here and there, taking advantage of their massive cap space, but they didn't really add anyone that really "wows" you.
One of Los Angeles' most significant areas of concern going into the offseason was the interior of its offensive line, and the Chargers' solution was to sign Mekhi Becton and shuffle the positions of a couple of players, namely Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson.
Los Angeles moved Bozeman from center to guard and Johnson from guard to center, which doesn't really inspire much confidence heading into 2025.
For some reason, the Chargers are remaining stubborn here. Brandon Scherff is available, but LA has not even appeared to consider signing him. The Bolts could have cut Trey Pipkins earlier in the offseason to save some cash and then use that to further address the line, but that didn't happen, either.
As a result, the Chargers have been left with a major question mark at a major position group, and they really don't have much time to get things in order.
Johnson will evidently see some playing time in the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions later this week, so perhaps Jim Harbaugh and Co. will be able to better assess where they stand that evening.
If Johnson fails right off the bat, will Los Angeles then consider making a move to bolster the guard/center positions? Will Scherff come into play? Or will the Chargers stay the course and roll into the regular season with the Bozeman-Johnson duo still intact?
We'll see what happens, but there is no doubt that this is a significant concern for Los Angeles.
