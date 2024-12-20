Chargers running back unit is living up to the next man-up mentality
The Los Angeles Chargers opened the Week 16 slate of the NFL season with a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been the talk of the town, and rightfully so. However, there was one offensive unit that really has stepped up during the myriad of injuries they have suffered.
The running back unit has been desperate for a clean bill of health all season. At one point, it seemed that J.K. Dobbins would be leading this team down the stretch. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed another strong season from the veteran back. That is why Gus Edwards' performance in the Week 16 victory means so much to this team.
Edwards led the Chargers and led both teams in rushing yards, with 68. Not only that, Edwards found the endzone on two separate occasions, with the last one putting the nail in the Broncos' coffin.
Edwards' numbers are nothing flashy this season, the sixth-year back has just 365 rushing yards. However, he has answered the bell for a team desperate to find a spark within a unit that just can't seem to stay healthy.
Herbert's performances have to stay on par with what he has been doing, or even better, for this team to be a threat in the postseason. The team having a strong run game could make them a team that nobody wants to see in the postseason.
