What is a fair catch kick? Chargers’ rarest play in football, explained
Cameron Dicker's Pro Bowl campaign continues, as he converted a successful field goal to end the half for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. This wasn't just any regular field goal, however.
Dicker attempted and completed the NFL's first fair catch kick since 1976.
While rare (and Sean Payton swore on the broadcast that the Broncos totally practice for it), the fair catch kick is a rule in sports that allows the team calling for a fair catch to attempt a free kick (useful if there is no time left in a half). If fair-catch interference is called, a half can't end on a defensive penalty, so the receiving team can opt for the fair catch kick.
Typically, if the receiving teams opts for the free kick, the attempt happens from the spot of the fair catch. Thursday night, the Broncos interfered on Derius Davis' fair catch, moving the ball up to the 47, putting Dicker in range.
Not only that, but Dicker also moved into the Chargers record books by becoming the franchise's leader in kicks made over 50 yards. The 59-yard free kick was exactly the type of momentum the Chargers needed heading into the locker room, as they now trail the Denver Broncos 21-13 in what is a critical matchup for both teams when it comes to playoff implications.
