Chargers sweep Broncos: Social media reactions following win
The Los Angeles Chargers handled their business on Thursday night, defeating the rival Denver Broncos 34-27. The Broncos briefly overtook second place in the AFC West from the Chargers, but that has reverted back to its normal state, as both teams now stand at 9-6. The difference here being is the Chargers swept the Broncos this season.
The Broncos were clicking on all cylinders to begin the game, reaching the endzone in each of their first three offensive possessions. The Chargers went into halftime down 21-13, but not before Cameron Dicker attemped and converted the league's first fair catch kick since 1976.
The Chargers stormed out of the half on a mission, scoring three more touchdowns on the night. The defense held up in the second half, forcing four Denver punts and allowing Justin Herbert and the offense to get into a rhythm. Speaking of Herbert, he delivered some big-time throws, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Derius Davis. Ladd McConkey led the way in receiving again, going for 87 yards on six catches. Rookie Hassan Haskins also made an impact on a 34-yard flip pass from Herbert that he ran in for a score.
This was a massive win for the Chargers, one that will almost certainly punch their ticket to the postseason.
