Is Justin Herbert playing today? Injury updates for Chargers QB
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was by far the team’s biggest injury concern of the week heading into the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After battling an ankle injury earlier this year, Herbert suffered another ankle injury and a leg contusion last week during a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s a look at the latest on Herbert ahead of kickoff.
Justin Herbert injury update
The Chargers listed Herbert on the injury report with ankle and thigh injuries to start the week after he missed the first practice and only went limited in the second. He was a full participant by Friday and off the injury report for the final edition, though.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
Barring a setback, the question now is whether Herbert will have his usual mobility. Herbert says the new ankle injury isn’t as bad as the one suffered earlier this season—and it’s even the same leg. He did play through the different injuries last week, even after suffering the ankle sprain in the first half. But one week later, his ability to move around the pocket is a big thing to watch, especially when his newfound ability as a rusher has played such a critical role in the offense. This is especially important with top wideout Ladd McConkey injured and a true game-time decision.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Former NFL head coach accuses Chargers of being pretenders
Are the Chargers still more popular in San Diego?
Chargers make last-second roster moves before Week 15 vs. Bucs
NFL fines Chiefs player $45K for actions vs. Chargers
Chargers get straightforward in a new mock draft -- in the best possible way