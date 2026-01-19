Jesse Minter, Mike McDaniel and other big Chargers coaching updates

The coaching hiring cycle is in full swing around the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers have started their search for their next offensive coordinator in a crucial offseason.

The Chargers have announced a wide list of candidates that have already been interviewed or will soon be interviewed this week. The candidates that have been announced so far include:

• Shane Day- Chargers quarterbacks coach

• Marcus Brady- Chargers passing game coordinator

• Brian Callahan- Former Titans head coach



• Mike McDaniel- Former Dolphins head coach



• Brian Daboll- Former Giants head coach



• Arthur Smith- Former Steelers offensive coordinator and Falcons head coach



• Thomas Brown- Patriots passing game coordinator and Bears interim head coach

RELATED: Chargers to give coordinator interview to underrated McVay, Vrabel understudy

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is interviewing well around the NFL

The Chargers are resolved to the fact that they will be losing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to a head coaching opportunity this hiring cycle. The word around the NFL is that he has been impressive enough to get second interviews for multiple openings including the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jesse Minter, Jeff Hafley scheduled for second interviews with Raiders. https://t.co/fjqYlXdUhi — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 19, 2026

Additionally, Minter was reportedly on the short list for the Atlanta Falcons had they not landed Kevin Stefanski, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

I always like to ask teams about the coaches they didn’t hire because it can help know who’s doing well on the interview circuit. Along those lines, had the Falcons failed to land Stefanski, they were hoping to bring Hafley and Minter back for second interviews.- wrote Albert Breer

Chargers offensive coordinator search update

Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated Albert Breer also provided updates on the current state of the Chargers offensive coordinator search. On the eve of the Chargers hosting former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Breer lends his opinion and says that if he had to guess, McDaniel ends up as an offensive coordinator within the next week.

Unfortunately for Chargers fans with their hearts set on McDaniel, Breer mentions he has heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a good spot and lead McDaniel to be an eventual successor for head coach Todd Bowles. If the Chargers have a good interview and want McDaniel, they may need to get aggressive to land their guy.

Breer does have an interesting personal fit that he sees for the Chargers. He mentions former Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith being a good fit for both the Chargers and Lions.

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

RELATED: The Chargers just got one step closer to losing Jesse Minter

Buckle up for updates

Chargers fans may be hitting the refresh button on their app of choice for news over the next few days. Albert Breer notes that with several candidates narrowing markets and with Stefanski landing in Atlanta, there may be a flurry of decisions over the next two or three days.

Tuesday is the big day for the Chargers. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be in Miami where the Raiders brass will be watching likely first overall pick Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football National Championship on Monday night. Las Vegas and Minter are scheduled for their second interview in person Tuesday morning.

Heading the opposite way across the country, Mike McDaniel is scheduled to meet with the Chargers in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers boldly predicted to 'blow their free agency budget' on one player

Chargers player throws surprising take on Bills vs. Broncos playoff controversy

Chargers in danger of losing top coaching hire option after Falcons news