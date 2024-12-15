Chargers get straightforward in a new mock draft -- in the best possible way
From now on, whenever a Michigan prospect is slated to enter the upcoming NFL draft, expect the Los Angeles Chargers to be linked to them. Given Jim Harbaugh's run as Michigan's head coach from 2015-2023, he'll try his best to bring over players from his former program.
He already did in his first year as head coach of the Chargers, drafting Junior Colson and Cornelius Johnson back in April. Harbaugh could potentially seek out one of former players in the first round of next year's draft, as tight end Colston Loveland is one of the top prospects in this class at the position.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has the Chargers selecting Loveland with the No.21 pick.
"Perhaps it’s too straightforward, but the Chargers have a glaring need at tight end and Loveland was a personal favorite of Jim Harbaugh during their time together at Michigan. The 6'5", 245-pound Loveland pairs size with speed, and is capable of stretching defenses vertically. Loveland was the primary target on an underwhelming Michigan passing offense but still finished the year with 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games."
The Chargers have Will Dissly in the midst of a career year (418 yards, one touchdown) but a clear upgrade is needed. Loveland is exactly that, who had 582 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolverines in 2024. Giving Justin Herbert a large target in Loveland, along with Ladd McConkey heading into his second year, would do wonders for the Chargers offense in 2025.
