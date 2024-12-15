Chargers WR Ladd McConkey injury status updated before kickoff
Another week, another instance of Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey being listed as a true game-time decision.
This time, the Chargers have to hope the outcome is different.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McConkey will work out pregame in Week 15 before the encounter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time, though, the Chargers are “optimistic that he can go.”
Last week, there wasn’t any optimism attached to the reporting and McConkey missed the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s still battling a nagging shoulder injury and a knee injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.
This time, though, there aren’t as many depth options if McConkey needs to miss time or play a pitch count. In a handful of roster moves Saturday, the Chargers had to move wideout Jalen Reagor to injured reserve.
