Are the Chargers still more popular in San Diego?
The decision to move the Los Angeles Chargers from San Diego is still a massive mistake in the minds of some. They had a dedicated and loyal fanbase in the San Diego area, but their move to Los Angeles in 2017 left a sour taste in the mouths of many.
Following their 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night, the TV ratings were released. San Diego was one of the top markets for the game, with an HH rating of 13.4. However, Los Angeles still reigned supreme over San Diego in terms of homes that tuned in to watch the Chargers play.
It's clear the Chargers still have some pull in the San Diego area. However, especially with their recent success, they appear even more popular in their current home. At least right now, understandably, San Diego largely hasn't come back around to watching the Chargers on a consistent basis.
