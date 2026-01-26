Chargers Stat Leaders for 2025 NFL Season Yields Future Interesting Conversations

With the Los Angeles Chargers season having so many injuries, ups and downs throughout the season, seeing who leads the team in each category could be very interesting in trying to predict victorious outcomes in fantasy, sports betting and other football-related outlets in 2026.

Beyond the external football outlets, these stat lines could play a role in the Chargers, who could return and who will choose to move on during the upcoming 2026 off-season.

Chargers Passing Leader - QB Justin Herbert

With all of the ups and downs of the 2025 season, one thing remained constant: Justin Herbert being the team's elite passer. Herbert ended the season with 340 completions on 512 attempts for a 66.4% completion percentage, leading the team in passing with 3727 yards and 26 passing touchdowns. Herbert also had 13 interceptions.

Trey Lance was the only other QB to attempt a pass on the roster, having 226 passing yards and one interception as his 2025 total passing stat line.

Chargers Rushing Leader - RB Kimani Vidal

In one of the most interesting storylines of the season, Chargers running back Kimani Vidal led the entire roster in rushing yards. Going from being cut and on the practice squad to the team's leading rusher is one hell of a story that is not being talked about enough.

Even with veteran Najee Harris and first-round selection Omarion Hampton ahead of him, Vidal had 155 carries for 643 yards and 3 touchdowns, doing so in 13 games. The only volume-based rushing category that Vidal did not lead the team in is touchdowns, as Hampton outpaced Vidal, scoring one more for the team lead with four.

Hampton came close to the team lead, having 545 rushing yards, missing many games due to injury. Herbert also had a career-high 498 rushing yards, which ranked him third on the team. All other Chargers rushers did not achieve more than 200 rushing yards on the season.

Chargers Receiving Leader - WR Ladd McConkey (?)

While the Chargers receiver room was majorly disappointing for a variety of reasons, it was also crowded and the most competitive section in regard to who was the leader in volume statistics.

Ladd McConkey led the team in receiving yards with 789 on 66 catches. However, Keenan Allen led the team in receptions with 81, which went for 777 yards. As for touchdowns, Quentin Johnston had the lead with his stat line of 51 catches for 735 yards and a team-leading eight receiving touchdowns.

A crowded receiving room that is very exciting to see develop, going into 2026 with a new offensive coordinator.

Chargers Interception Leader - DB Donte Jackson & S Tony Jefferson

While the Chargers just lost their defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, to the Ravens, hiring him as their head coach, the impact he had in 2025 was much felt, especially in the DB room.

Donte Jackson and Tony Jefferson, both veteran DBs, led the team in interceptions with four. Derwin James had three, coming close to tying his veteran counterparts.

Chargers Pass Deflection Leader - DB Donte Jackson

With the first repeat name on the list, the Chargers see underrated free-agent signing Jackson once again in regard to their pass deflection leader for the 2025 season. He had 12 deflections, beating out second-place DB, Cam Hart's 11 by only one.

Chargers Sack Leader - EDGE Tuli Tuipolotu

With a room that possessed Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh (from a mid-season trade), seeing former second-round pick Tuli Tuipolotu as the sack leader could come to a surprise to fans who were not paying attention to the strides the former second-round pick was making.

Tuipolotu had thirteen sacks on the season, good for sixth out of ALL NFL defenders, giving the Chargers very good reason to look to extending their former second-round selection.

Chargers Tackle Leader - LB Daiyan Henley

In the final category covered in this list, Chargers LB Daiyan Henley had quite the tumultous season, with many external factors that went into his play. While this is not the place to discuss those specific details, the context is important in understanding his play in 2025.

Even with the season being a "down season" in the eyes of most, Henley was able to still lead the team in tackles with 103, with Derwin James Jr. being in second place with 94.

