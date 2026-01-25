Former Chargers head coach quietly scores interviews with Bills, Browns

While the Los Angeles Chargers wait on Mike McDaniel as their next offensive coordinator and search for a new defensive coordinator, a former head coach continues to make the rounds.

Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has become a hot name late in this hiring cycle, with both the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns interviewing him for their vacancies over the weekend.

The Browns’ interest in Lynn isn’t overly shocking. After all, former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco currently serves as an advisor to the franchise during this coaching search. He hired Lynn as head coach of the Chargers back in 2017.

Those Browns have a mess of a search on their hands that has gained some negative headlines for things like personality tests and homework given to candidates. That’s before considering the dramatic rebuild, starting with the quarterback position, never mind the polarizing ownership.

Last night, we completed a head coach interview with Anthony Lynn



📰 Read more: https://t.co/dooVZXHpnR pic.twitter.com/62pncrIIAP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 25, 2026

Lynn getting a look from the Bills is a little more unexpected.

Those Bills were one of the teams sniffing around McDaniel, who ended up cancelling an interview for their head-coaching job that was scheduled for this weekend in Florida.

An offensive-minded coach, Lynn would get a shot at coaching Josh Allen and breathing life into an offense that hasn’t been able to carry the Bills over the proverbial hump in the postseason. He was previously with the team in 2015-16 as the team’s offensive coordinator and interim head coach.

We have completed an interview with Anthony Lynn for our head coaching position.



📰: https://t.co/1vTvKN2WhM pic.twitter.com/VCsDcG9kim — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 24, 2026

Whether the Bills’ interest in Lynn was more of a future-minded coordinator interview and seeing how someone fresh would work with Allen is hard to say at this point.

Even so, it always felt like a matter of time before Lynn really got back in the mix for head-coaching gigs. He led the Chargers to a 12-win season and playoff victory in his second season and was bogged down by not only the transition out of the Philip Rivers era, but the move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

In the years since, Lynn was an offensive coordinator in Detroit and even spotlighted as an assistant head coach in San Francisco.

