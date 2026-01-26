Chargers Shockingly Ignore Joe Alt in 2024 Re-Draft

The most obvious issue the Los Angeles Chargers had in 2025 was their offensive line. Season-ending injuries to star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt left the unit in shambles. Justin Herbert was fighting for his life every single week.

While upgrades are imminent, the Chargers certainly don't regret their decision to draft Slater and Alt three years apart from each other. Having bookend tackles to protect Herbert is significantly more difficult than seeking out interior talent. Let it be known: the Chargers' o-line will be much improved in 2026.

When looking back upon the 2024 NFL Draft, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report decided to re-do the first round. Surprisingly, he didn't have the Chargers taking Alt.

Chargers pass on Joe Alt for Jared Verse in 2024 Re-Draft

“There’s definitely been some chitchat about that."#Chargers Pro Bowl tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt already have their sights set on the 2026 offseason.https://t.co/3R3IRJArtc pic.twitter.com/ruhNtn4O0n — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) January 14, 2026

"This year, the Chargers will go into the offseason looking for help at edge-rusher," Ballentine said. "They'd be less pressed to fill that need if they had drafted Jared Verse, though. The former Florida State Seminole built on a solid rookie season this year. His 7.5 sacks might not jump off the page, but he was ranked 10th among all edge-rushers in PFF grade, been a menace to quarterbacks in the postseason and registered more pressures this season than any other outside linebacker."

Verse has been solid for the Rams since being drafted. However, the point Ballentine made makes no sense. Yes, the Chargers will go looking for pass rush help, but it'll come from within. Odafe Oweh is set to be a free agent, who also had 7.5 sacks in 2025. Re-signing Oweh will be a priority, seeing as how they traded for him back in October.

The Chargers passing on Alt would be a mistake in hindsight. Even though injuries put a damper on his 2025 season, Alt has the ceiling to be one of the best right tackles in the league. Protecting Herbert is more important at this point in time than an edge rusher.

