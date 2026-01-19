The Chargers just got one step closer to losing Jesse Minter

The Los Angeles Chargers have ranked in the top 10 of the NFL defensive rankings in nearly every category for the last two seasons. Doing so without major "big name" talents on the defensive side of the ball.

Much of the credit for the defensive success the Chargers have had over the past two years under the Jim Harbaugh regime goes to defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. An up-coming defensive mind who is the son of the legendary coach, Rick Minter.

J. Minter is being rewarded for his abilities as a coach, as he is getting multiple interviews to become a team's future head coach. However, at times, getting an interview or two is not nearly enough to impress NFL owners to hire you as the next leader of their billion-dollar franchise.

Minter is seemingly doing more than enough to keep his name in the competitive races he is in as a future head coaching candidate. A recent update to Minter's status for an AFC North team shines a light on the Chargers to recognize that their beloved defensive coordinator is likely gone.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter could leave to AFC North team

Ian Rapoport notes that the Cleveland Browns are "working on in-person, second interviews with DC Jesse Minter and passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for their HC job." He also mentions a few other candidates that have been previously reported to be in the running as well.

"They join Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken, Mike McDaniel, and Grant Udinsky."

While the Browns' job is far from attractive for multiple candidates, it is still a team that boasts incredible defensive talent, which could attract defensive-minded candidates like Minter.

Furthermore, a key note listed by Rappaport is that Chargers offensive coordinator candidate, Mike McDaniel, is in the running for the Browns' head coaching job. The Browns can only pick one, leaving the Chargers at least hoping to either keepMinter around or have McDaniel as their future offensive coordinator.

Optimistically speaking, even with the defensive talent boasted by the Browns, it could be very possible for the Browns to either consider another candidate or for Minter to dislike this team for his future as a coach.

All in all, the Chargers are slowly seeing their grip on Minter staying around loosen, giving the Chargers a likely slow start to interviewing their replacement.

