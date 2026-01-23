Can Mike McDaniel's Arrival Rejuvenate Frustrated Chargers WR Ladd McConkey?

Whether defensive coordinator Jesse Minter stayed or not, it's no secret the Los Angeles Chargers have to drastically improve on offense next season. For two consecutive years the Bolts won 11 games in the regular season, only to flame out with playoff losses in which they scored only a combined one touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman took the hit for the failures, as he was fired earlier this week. How can Jim Harbaugh's team get better in 2026?

Improved health of an offensive line - the return of tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater - should keep quarterback Justin Herbert upright. Running back Omarion Hampton also needs to stay healthy and take a second-year leap. Maybe even a bold trade for a No. 1 receiver such as George Pickens?

The arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will obviously help, though Chargers fans are beginning to be worried about the delay of a formal announcement.

Put it all together and all facets of the offense should be better in 2026. Even receiver Ladd McConkey, who was clearly frustrated by a a season in which he experienced sharp declines in catches (82-66) and yards (1,149-789) and caught one less touchdown than in 2024.

In the 16-3 season-ending loss to the New England Patriots, he had only three catches for 32 yards an had only one touchdown over the last five games.

“I want to be able to impact the game," McConkey said as he cleared out his locker for the season earlier this week. "I want to be able to make plays. I want to be able to get this offense going. I want the ball on my hands. I want to go make plays. And at times, we weren't able to make that happen.”

Ladd McConkey | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

