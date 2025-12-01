Chargers get big victory over Raiders: Quick analysis and takeaways

The Los Angeles Chargers had their backs against the wall entering the playoff hunt. A victory over the Raiders allowed for an extended opportunity to make it into the tournament.

Quick Takeaways

Chargers found their OL: The Chargers decided to roll with former day three selection, Jamaree Salyer, going into the Las Vegas Raiders matchup after a week of reflection from the bye week. Even with the trading of Trevor Penning, Salyer won the job, proving the Chargers right in their decision to do so. The Chargers OL (according to initial PFF tracking) only gave up two sacks and five pressures, by far an improvement from the previous few weeks.

Confidence in backup QB Trey Lance: The Chargers took a chance on former number three overall pick, Trey Lance, during the off-season, giving an opportunity to beat Taylor Heinicke for the backup QB job. He ran away with the spot (literally and figuratively), staying on the roster to play in case Justin Herbert gets injured. This week, that scenario played out, with Herbert running to the locker room due to a finger injury. Lance came in and completed his only pass for nine yards and had four rushes for four yards. Not jaw-dropping numbers, but the offense moved forward during his limited snaps.

Defensive Playmakers made plays: This season for Jesse Minter's defense has been incredibly up and down, with their stars either missing time or underperforming at times. This week, against the Raiders, they stepped up. Khalil Mack wreaked havoc all game long, Derwin James and Daiyan Henley both recorded half a sack, and Tuli Tuipolotu had two sacks on top of a dominant run-stopping game. The Bolts defensive playmakers need to continue this level of play if they want a real chance in the playoff tournament.

Top Stat

192 Rushing Yards: Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman are known for their run-first approach to football, with hard-nosed offenses beating the snot out of opposing defenses. Under the Chargers, both coaches have tried this approach, with mixed results. Today was an excellent game plan to achieve exactly what both Harbaugh and Roman want. 192 rushing yards, with 180 of those coming from running backs, was the recipe for success in this divisional matchup.

Player(s) of the Game

RB Kimani Vidal: Simply put, the Chargers do not win this game without their fourth-string RB, Kimani Vidal. Starting from the practice squad, playing behind the likes of Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris and Hassan Haskins, Vidal has put in the work to become the Chargers RB2 for the future, with performances showing that he can be an RB1 when called upon. Against the Raiders in Week 13, Vidal had 25 carries for 126 yards (5.0 YPC), and a touchdown. This came along with a catch for 11 yards. With Herbert going down early in the game, Vidal was able to carry this offense to victory.

What's Next

The Chargers will soon face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, an Eagles team that has been dominant for the majority of the season. A team that will be given extra time to prepare and rest for the Bolts, due to playing on Friday. However, their latest game was a loss to the Bears, giving the Chargers an idea of the game plan to beat the NFC East-leading team.

If the Chargers can replicate both what the Bears did to the Eagles previously, whilst simultaneously continuing the momentum they just received from the victory over the Raiders, another victory is very possible for the Bolts.

