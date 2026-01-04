Predicting Chargers QB Trey Lance's stat line ahead of Week 18 matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the Denver Broncos in a Sunday afternoon matchup. While the Bolts had some reason to play their starters, with the idea to have a chance to increase their seeding ahead of the playoffs, the Chargers opted to rest their team and let fate decide who they play in their upcoming playoff matchup.

The Broncos, on the other hand, have zero reason not play their starters as they have a chance to garner the No. 1 seed in the AFC. This would allow them to rest their team an extra week and play the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Trey Lance - a quick backstory to how he got to this point

The Chargers added Lance in the off-season to compete for the QB2 job with Taylor Heinicke, another QB the Bolts added through trade the previous season. Starting QB Justin Herbert has dealt with plenty of injuries throughout his career, making it extra important to find the best possible backup behind the all-star.

With Lance coming in as the underdog for the job, he impressed so much in the off-season and preseason that the Bolts decided to cut Heinicke and roll with Lance in the regular season as their backup. As a former No. 3 overall draft selection in 2021, his promise, coupled with strong performances, intrigued the Bolts far too much to make any other decision.

Trey Lance stat prediction: He will be running for his life

Now in Week 18, he gets his first start of the season, to prove to either the Chargers to retain him for next year, or all other 31 teams why they should consider signing him to a contract.

The defense he will match up against, the Broncos rank first in sacks, third in (least) yardage allowed, second in (least) rushing yards allowed, along with a plethora of other statistics where they rank at or near the top of the league.

Without the majority of the teams' starting offensive line, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, it is likely that Lance will have no help and will be lucky to move the ball at all. However, with Lance's ability to escape the pocket and run, that could catch the Broncos off-guard allowing for Lance to atleast put up a fight against this top of the league defense.

Full stat prediction: 13/23 for 116 passing yards, 14 carries for 76 rushing yards and a rushing TD. Lance is likely to focus on the offensive production by using his legs on scrambles and designed runs called by QB-designed rusher extraordinare, Greg Roman.

