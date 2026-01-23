Chargers’ Free-Agency Steal Earns National Spotlight as ‘Secret Superstar’

The Los Angeles Chargers finished 11-6 for the second consecutive season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The team was also one-and-done come the playoffs. The Bolts were stifled in the wild card round by the Patriots in Foxborough in an ugly 16-3 setback. It’s already been an offseason of major change as two-year defensive coordinator Jesee Minter has taken the head-coaching job in Baltimore.

As for 2025, Zach Tantillo of Pro Football Focus chose each team’s most underrated impact player (aka a secret superstar) this season. When it came to Jim Harbaugh’s club, the focus was on the league’s fifth-ranked defense and the choice was cornerback Donte Jackson.

In his first season with the Bolts, the suddenly well-traveled pro played in all 17 games and made 15 starts for his third team in as many seasons. He finished with 24 stops, led the team with 12 passes defensed, and tied for the team lead with four interceptions—tied with safety Tony Jefferson.

All told, PFF has Jackson as its 26th-ranked cornerback, and he’s ranked 24th in pass coverage. However, a deeper dive shows what a vital factor he was this past season.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates after making a play during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Jackson thrived in the Chargers’ zone-heavy scheme,” explained Tantillo, “earning a 79.9 zone PFF coverage grade that ranked 13th among cornerbacks. He tied for the league lead at the position in interceptions in zone (four). Jackson’s 16.3 coverage snaps per reception allowed ranked as the 12th-best rate among NFL cornerbacks.”

The eight-year pro was part of a defense that made big-time strides in numerous areas in its second season under Hill. In 2024, the Chargers allowed 24 touchdown passes and came up with 15 interceptions. This past season, Harbaugh’s club gave up only 16 scores through the air while picking off 19 passes.

Last March, general manager Joe Hortiz signed Jackson to a two-year, $13 million deal (via Spotrac), so he’s one less veteran the team has to worry about re-signing this offseason.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Mike McDaniel narrows his list: Do Chargers have a chance?

Examining Justin Herbert role in Chargers' coach hiring process

What would it take for Chargers to upgrade WR with trade for Cowboys' George Pickens?