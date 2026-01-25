Should Chargers Re-Sign or Let Go of Highest-Graded Free Agent?

There are only a few athletes able to stand the test of time. Khalil Mack is one of them. The veteran edge rusher, who turns 35 next month, re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason on a one-year, $18 million deal. Age hasn't slowed Mack down, as he's still remained productive.

It just so happens that Mack and the Chargers are in the same position they were in one year ago. He'll be a free agent this offseason, with quite a few suitors expected to be in the mix. The Chargers were able to retain him last year, should they do the same again?

There's sweeping changes coming to the Chargers. Former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter left to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. Will the new playcaller want a 35-year-old Mack apart of their system? Jim Harbaugh could certainly vouch for him, but it's dependent on the situation.

There's no doubt Mack will want to keep playing, but will it be for the Chargers?

RELATED: Jesse Minter Leaves Chargers for Ravens, These Free Agents May Follow

Chargers have FA decision to make with Khalil Mack

After four seasons with each the Raiders, Bears and Chargers which franchise does Khalil Mack belong to? pic.twitter.com/JUABIR6OQY — ChargersMuse (@ChargersMuse) January 19, 2026

Bradley Locker of PFF listed Mack as the Chargers' highest-graded free agent.

"Even at age 34, Mack continued to excel in Los Angeles’ defense. The former Raider and Bear accumulated a 79.2 overall PFF grade — his third straight at or above that mark — with a strong 77.2 PFF run-defense grade. The veteran played only 478 snaps due to an elbow injury, but he still presents as a minimum of high-upside depth going into 2026 — if he decides to keep playing."

RELATED: Mike McDaniel's Chargers Job, Contract Situation Gets an Update

The key here is Mack's desire to win a Super Bowl, let alone a playoff game. The veteran is 0-6 in the playoffs in his 12-year career thus far. He's 0-3 with the Chargers. That could potentially sway his decision to leave for another contender.

Spotrac has his value set at $18.4 million, just a step above the 2025 salary. The Chargers won't have an issue paying that if they please, as they have $80 million in cap space before cuts and restructures.

The Chargers and Mack have another interesting negotiation period coming up soon.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Likely to Part Ways With $20M Bust Free-Agent Signing

Mike McDaniel Makes Surprising Bills Decision That Impacts Chargers

Are Chargers Team to Watch if Dolphins Cut Tyreek Hill?