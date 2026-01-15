Chargers free agents list for upcoming 2026 offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off another disappointing (short-lived) playoff run. A loss so bad, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh decided to fire one of his closest coaching friends, offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

This firing likely means turnover is bound to happen, with internal free agents becoming the first to likely question their desire to stay or leave. So, who are these internal Chargers free agents for the upcoming 2026 offseason?

Free Agents on the Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have 27 total players who are primed to be free agents this offseason.

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs)

QB Trey Lance

RB Najee Harris

RB Hassan Haskins

WR Keenan Allen

TE Tyler Conklin

LS Josh Harris

C Andre James

G Zion Johnson

G/T Jamaree Salyer

G/T Trevor Penning

G/T Trey Pipkins III

T Bobby Hart

DT Da'Shawn Hand

DT Otito Ogbonnia

DT Teair Tart

OLB/EDGE Khalil Mack

OLB/EDGE Odafe Oweh

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

LB Denzel Perryman

CB Deane Leonard

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S Tony Jefferson

UFA: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

The majority of the Chargers free agents fall under the "normal" category of unrestricted free agents, making it easier for each individual player to make their own decisions whether or not they would like to stay with the Chargers. A few of the bigger names on this list are: Keenan Allen, Zion Johnson, Teair Tart, Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh.

Restricted Free Agents (RFAs)

T Austin Deculus

TE Tucker Fisk

RFA: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs may negotiate with other teams, but their original team can retain rights through qualifying offers.

With only two players on this roster who are restricted free agents, it is likely that both will return. Fisk has been crucial down the stretch of the season for the Bolts and will likely be a bargain, and the same goes for Deculus, even if his play was not spectacular. He is still (now) experienced in depth that they invested draft capital in.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFAs)

RB Jaret Patterson

RB Kimani Vidal

S Kendall Williamson

ERFA: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If the original team offers a one-year league-minimum contract, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

ERFA players are the easiest for the Bolts to retain, as they can be brought back for a one-year, league minimum contract. Expecting all three of these players to return is not a stretch. Patterson has shown good reliability when called upon. Vidal was spectacular this season and is a must re-sign, even if he was a "regular" free agent and Williamson was a key special teams asset all season long.

The Chargers have a long off-season ahead of them, with plenty of change ready to be had. This starts with these internal free agents, and who they chose to keep and let go will really set the tone of what is to come for the Bolts' 2026 NFL season.

