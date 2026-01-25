Chargers Listed as Top Landing Spot for Former All-Pro WR

The Los Angeles Chargers will begin retooling their roster in a few weeks when free agency arrives. The team will have no issues signing who they please, as their cap space is already north of $100 million before cuts and restructures. For the Bolts, it's clear the priority will be placed on the offensive side of the ball.

After an abysmal showing from the offensive line, coupled with a disappointing outing from skill positions, the Chargers will have plenty of new faces to work with in 2026. The Chargers failed to have a 1,000-yard receiver this past season, as nobody was even able to crack 800.

There could be some intriguing receiver options on the market in just a few weeks. One of them is a player new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is very familiar with. Brandon Aiyuk could become a free agent very soon and the Chargers were listed among the top landing spots.

Chargers named best fit for Brandon Aiyuk

Perhaps the most puzzling saga of the last calendar year, Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers have been headed for a divorce for awhile. Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in Week 7 of 2024, having not played in a game since. The disgruntled receiver reportedly skipped multiple rehab sessions, leading to the team voiding the guarantees in his four year, $120 million deal.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report laid out the blueprint for the Bolts potentially landing Aiyuk's services.

"McDaniel saw Aiyuk's early development up close in the Bay Area. With his knowledge of the receiver's strengths, the Chargers may want to bring in someone familiar with their new offense. Turning 34 in April, Keenan Allen is on an expiring contract. The Chargers can replace him with Aiyuk, who would join Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston for a strong three-receiver set, while 2025 second-rounder Tre Harris comes along in a well-rounded group."

Circling back on a few trade, release, & contract thoughts for Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers: https://t.co/7YziSC9Eux https://t.co/OYPnKZXxWq — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 21, 2026

As one probably put together by now, Jim Harbaugh won't put up with Aiyuk's antics. He'll certainly need some convincing, which is where McDaniel comes in. "Someone may have to talk him into stamping an approval on signing Aiyuk, and that could be his new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, who worked with the receiver for two years in San Francisco."

In 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, which landed him that massive contract in the offseason. He had 374 yards in 2024 before getting injured.

While he hasn't played in an NFL game in over a year, Aiyuk will be just 28 years old this year and is fully healthy. This is certainly one the Chargers should look out for.

