Chargers News: Recapping The First Draft Of LA's Jim Harbaugh-Joe Hortiz Regime
During this week's just-wrapped 2024 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed an active run, as new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz look to reconfigure the club's roster in their own hardscrabble image.
Of the Bolts' nine draft selections, Harbaugh exercised ample restraint in opting not to draft many of his old Michigan Wolverines players. He limited himself to just two contributors to the reigning CFP national champs.
Let's unpack all of LA's selections, plus the team's two reported undrafted free agent signings.
No. 5 pick, first round: Los Angeles used its first round pick on 6'9" Notre Dame Fighting Irish behemoth Joe Alt, who should instantly help protect Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert and bulk up LA's heretofore weak offensive line.
No. 34 pick, second round: The Chargers drafted Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey with this pick. Although the club could have opted to draft a wideout instead of Alt (Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers were still available, though Marvin Harrison Jr. was off the board), Joe Hortiz decided to wait a round, but it looks like they got a top talent, nevertheless.
No. 69 pick, third round: Harbaugh selected his first Michigan alum here, grabbing two-time All-Big Ten Second Team linebacker Junior Colson to help bolster his defense.
No. 105 pick, fourth round: The Chargers drafted All-SEC First Team Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe here, another big body to help bolster their effort on that side of the field.
No. 137 pick, fifth round: All-Big Ten Maryland Terrapins cornerback Tarheeb Still was the first of two players at the position that Hortiz and Harbaugh added in the fifth round.
No. 140 pick, fifth round: Ex-Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart was LA's next pick, as the team continued to prioritize defense in the draft's later rounds.
No. 181 pick, sixth round: LA selected Troy running back Kimani Vidal, the 2023 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and an intriguing speed demon who could help bolster LA's rushing yard tallies.
No. 225 pick, seventh round: Los Angeles stayed local with this pick, opting to take a chance on a possible new receiving weapon for Herbert with USC Trojans alum Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry.
No. 253 pick, seventh round: Harbaugh just couldn't help himself, spending his final pick in his first draft with Los Angeles on another intriguing-but-unheralded wideout, former Wolverine Cornelius Johnson.
Hortiz and Harbaugh were hardly done when the New York Jets closed the draft with the final pick, No. 257 (used on Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key). The Chargers agreed to sign two undrafted free agents almost instantly.
Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Chargers are inking run-blocking South Dakota State tight end Zach Heins. A source has informed the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Los Angeles will also be adding yet another linebacker, Ole Miss's Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.
