Charvarius Ward Opens Up About PTSD Making 49ers Return an Obstacle
After the end of the San Francisco 49ers' season, cornerback Charvarius Ward spoke openly about the PTSD he has faced following the death of his daughter, Amani Joy. Amani passed in October because of heart issues, shortly before her second birthday.
"This was probably the worst year of my career," Ward told the media on Monday. "Just because what I went through off the field and everything, the thing with my daughter, and then almost lost my son at the end of pregnancy."
Ward will become a free agent this offseason, and is unsure if he would be able to return to the 49ers because of the trauma he has endured in California. His girlfriend, Monique Cook, has moved out of the state in the wake of their daughter's death, and lives with their newborn son, Charvarius Ward Jr.
"I got a lot of trauma in California. I had a lot of great times, but the worst thing that's ever happened to me happened in California," Ward said. "Every time I get on the plane to come back, it just brings up bad memories. I go home every night by myself because my girl doesn't want to come back to California because of what happened. It's hard being alone and she's my strength right now ... I get PTSD a lot I'll be throwing up, waking up in the middle of the night, sweating."
Ward said Monday has felt like a "final goodbye" with the team, but he has not closed off returning to the 49ers in the wake of his family's tragedy. He is unsure if the 49ers will be able to afford him this offseason, but has strong relationships with the organization. He said the team "definitely" provided the support he needed by allowing him to stay home as long as he needed after his daughter died, and noted his love for his teammates, head coach Kyle Shanahan, and general manager John Lynch.
"You never know," Ward said. "It's a possibility I can be back here. If I am, hopefully we can finish the job and get the Super Bowl next year."