Ex-NFL QB Says Anthony Richardson ‘Lost Respect’ of Players With His Move vs. Texans

The Colts decided to bench Richardson for Joe Flacco this week.

Madison Williams

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts to a play.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts to a play. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Anthony Richardson's decision to rest because he was "tired" during Sunday's 23–20 loss to the Houtson Texans caused a lot of commotion in the NFL world. Coach Shane Steichen decided to bench Richardson for Week 9's matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings, too.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel is the latest NFL figure to voice his opinion of Richardson's actions on Sunday. He thinks Richardson admitting he was tired was a bad call on his part. Daniel was a full supporter of the Indianapolis Colts benching Richardson.

"You just lost respect of every football player and every quarterback and every offensive lineman to ever have played the game," Daniel said on Dianna Russini's podcast Scoop City. "I'm being harsh, Dianna, but that's what this has called for. I have never seen this in my entire life. It is un-excusable. It is inexplicable. And he should be seriously thought about getting benched."

Joe Flacco will instead start for the Colts on Sunday.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

