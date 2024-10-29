Ex-NFL QB Says Anthony Richardson ‘Lost Respect’ of Players With His Move vs. Texans
Anthony Richardson's decision to rest because he was "tired" during Sunday's 23–20 loss to the Houtson Texans caused a lot of commotion in the NFL world. Coach Shane Steichen decided to bench Richardson for Week 9's matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings, too.
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel is the latest NFL figure to voice his opinion of Richardson's actions on Sunday. He thinks Richardson admitting he was tired was a bad call on his part. Daniel was a full supporter of the Indianapolis Colts benching Richardson.
"You just lost respect of every football player and every quarterback and every offensive lineman to ever have played the game," Daniel said on Dianna Russini's podcast Scoop City. "I'm being harsh, Dianna, but that's what this has called for. I have never seen this in my entire life. It is un-excusable. It is inexplicable. And he should be seriously thought about getting benched."
Joe Flacco will instead start for the Colts on Sunday.