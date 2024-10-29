Ex-NFL QB Says Anthony Richardson ‘Lost Respect’ of Players With His Move vs. Texans

Anthony Richardson's explanation that he asked out due to tiredness did not sit well with @ChaseDaniel. 𝘼𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡.



"You just lost [the] respect of every football player."



More, with @DMRussini, on Scoop City.



Watch: https://t.co/0FoKgtGNLR pic.twitter.com/K9RObzgVuZ