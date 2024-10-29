Colts Center Gives Honest Reaction to Anthony Richardson Skipping Play Due to Fatigue
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly has seen just about everything over his nine seasons in the NFL. But watching quarterback Anthony Richardson take himself out for a play to simply catch his breath during the Colts' 23–20 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday was a new one.
"We had a conversation about it. I think he knows it's not the standard that he needs to play up to and the rest of the team holds him to," Kelly told reporters Monday. "I'll leave the conversation that we had at that.
"I'm sure he's going to take some criticism for that. Rightfully so—it's a tough look. But he's out there giving it all for his team. It's not always pretty. ... If anyone ever questions how hard he plays, I don't think that's the case. If you watch his film, surely, we didn't move the ball effectively at times. But he's giving everything for his teammates."
Richardson signaled to the Colts' sideline that he needed a sub after scrambling around for no gain on a second-and-goal from the Texans' 23-yard line. On third down, with Richardson on the sidelines catching his breath, Indianapolis handed the ball off to running back Jonathan Taylor and settled for a field goal.
Richardson addressed his odd decision after the Colts' loss.
"Tired, I ain't gonna lie," Richardson said Sunday. "That was a lot of running right there that I did. So, I just told [Colts coach] Shane [Steichen] I needed a break right there."
Richardson didn't exactly inspire with his play on the field, as he threw for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 10-of-32 passing against the Texans. Colts coach Shane Steichen didn't commit to giving Richardson the start under center Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
"He's young," Kelly said. "it's certainly a learning moment for him, and I'll leave it at that."