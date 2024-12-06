Cheese-Grating Lions Fan Proves Prop Comedy Is Alive and Well
The Detroit Lions entered their Thursday Night Football contest against the Green Bay Packers riding a 10-game win streak but were also extremely undermanned as their defensive ranks have been severely depleted by a spate of injuries. So they needed every little bit of help they could get to emerge with a 34-31 victory that kept them in pole position of the NFC. Including the fired-up fans, one of which managed to make it through Ford Field security with a cheese grater and a plan to show what his favorite team would be doing to its Wisconsin rivals.
Given the opportunity to be on camera, the fan vigoriously shredded that cheese with no intention of stopping, like an overly aggressive waiter who refuses to hear "when" while topping that bucatini tableside. It was truly excellent work and served as a nice showcase for battle-tested forearms.
The fan even caught the eye of Westwood One's radio booth of Ian Eagle and Ross Tucker. Both of them paid homage to the effort while pontificating on just how much damage a person could do with a grater.
The picture on that video appears to be a different fan that wore a grater hat into the game, so that means two different Lions supporters have been rewarded with slightly viral fame. A lot of people will tell you that prop comedy went out with Carrot Top but it is still very much alive and appreciated in the Midwest.