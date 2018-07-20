Virginia Halas McCaskey, Chicago Bears

Learn more about how Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey, including how she made her wealth, education and more.

July 20, 2018

Virginia’s son, George Halas McCaskey, is the Chairman of the team and oversees day-to-day operations of the team.

Education: Drexel

How They Acquired the Franchise: The team was originally purchased for $100 by George Halas in 1920. Virginia, his daughter, inherited the team when he died in November ’83. George Halas Jr. (Virginia’s brother) had been the next in line, but he died suddenly on the last day of the ’79 season. When Ralph Wilson died in 2014, Virginia became the oldest owner in the NFL.

Net Worth: The entire McCaskey family is worth $1.3 billion (per Forbes in 2015)

Franchise Valuation: $2.85 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

How They Made Their Money: The family’s wealth stems from the Bears, as it owns 80% of the franchise.

In the Owner’s Words: From Virginia in 2018, on her philosophy as an NFL owner: “Our Hall of Fame General Manager, Jim Finks, used to say, ‘Do the right thing.’ Those are pretty good words for any situation, including running a professional sports team.”

Despite repeated questioning, the senior members of the family have insisted the team will remain in their collective hands. George McCaskey said in 2017: “I’ve said it the same way every time. We have no intention of selling. My brother, Pat, says it very well. We intend to hold onto the Bears until the second coming. My brother, Mike, when he was president of the Bears, said it very well. We want to discourage people from even making inquiries. We have no intention [of selling]. There is no price. We have no intention.”

Political Donations: Virginia McCaskey has been a steady contributor over the last few years, doling out more than $70K in total. She's given a few thousand to local politicians—most notably $2K to Andrew McKenna's Senate bid in 2003-04. McKenna is the son of minority owner Andrew McKenna Sr. She gave $4K from ’09-10 to Family PAC Federal, a pro-Republican group that has contributed to campaigns of politicians such as Marco Rubio and Rand Paul. She has not been directly linked to any major politicians, though her contributions tend to lean to the right.

NFL Committees: All George: Stadium Committee, Stadium Security and Fan Behavior Committee, Super Bowl & Major Events Advisory Committee, International Committee, Conduct Committee, Workplace Diversity Committee, Hall of Fame Committee.

Next in Line: Virginia represents her 13 children and grandchildren as the chief holder of 80% of the Bears. The other ~20% is jointly owned by Andrew McKenna Sr. (former director and chairman of McDonald's) and Patrick Ryan (founder of consulting firm Aon—formerly based in Chicago—that sponsored Manchester United until 2014 and had its New York offices in the WTC in September ’01). McKenna Sr. is a former director at Aon as well.

Ted Phillips is the President/CEO (Virginia is notoriously hands-off), and he's the first non-Halas to occupy that role.

George McCaskey, the current team chairman, is probably next in line. But Virginia has nine other children and dozens of grandchildren to choose from as well. (Her second-oldest son, Tim, passed away in 2011.)

• Click here to read The MMQB’s Complete NFL Owner’s Guide

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)