Chiefs .500 Record Could Be Huge Positive for NFL
1. Sports fans like to say they hate a dynasty, but TV ratings show otherwise. Whenever one team dominates a sport, that team usually draws strong viewership numbers because many people want to see the best go down.
With the Chiefs sitting at 5-5 and out of the playoffs as of now, CBS mainly could get a nice bump in ratings from people wanting to see Kansas City miss the postseason. In addition, the Chiefs are slated for some good matchups in the next few weeks that should draw many eyeballs.
Here’s K.C.’s remaining schedule:
Week 12 vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 13 at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., CBS (Thanksgiving)
Week 14 vs. Houston, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 15 vs. Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 16: at Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 17 vs. Denver, 8:15 p.m., Prime (Christmas Day)
Week 18: at Raiders: Time and network TBD
Some observations:
Chiefs-Colts this week should do huge numbers as CBS’s regional game in the early window. The Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys is primed to set a new NFL regular-season viewership record. That Week 14 matchup against Houston should have major playoff ramifications. Same thing with Week 15 against the Chargers. I would also guess that the Chiefs’ Week 17 game against the Broncos will set a viewership record for Amazon Prime.
The Week 18 matchup against the Raiders is gross, obviously, but imagine if the Chiefs need that game in a win-and-in situation? If the Chiefs need to win their final game of the regular season in order to make the playoffs, it doesn’t really matter who the opponent is in that game. Many NFL fans will tune in just to root against the Chiefs.
It actually helps the NFL that Kansas City is 5-5 instead of 8-2. The Chiefs’ games the rest of the way will have way more on the line. It makes their games more meaningful. It will also have NFL fans intrigued to see if this will indeed be the end of the dynasty.
2. Good stuff here from Cris Collinsworth, who didn’t pull any punches in calling out the officials for a truly horrific pass interference call against the Lions on Sunday night. I would’ve liked him and Mike Tirico to pass on the nervous laughter and be even more forceful, since this wasn’t funny or amusing in any way, but I’ll take what I can get when it comes to NFL broadcasters calling out the refs.
3. I ask this with 100% sincerity because I don’t follow Josina Anderson and just saw these tweets this morning. Is this a bit/schtick or is this legit? Because these tweets are fascinating.
For the record, Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders was 4-of-16 for 47 yards with an interception in relief of Dillon Gabriel on Sunday.
My favorite tweet, by far, was Anderson calling this an “against all odds” completion. It would be impossible for the receiver to be more open. If this wasn’t completed, the quarterback should be out of the league.
4. When it comes to NBA studio shows, it’s all about Inside the NBA, which now airs on ESPN. In a weird twist, though, NBA Countdown is still part of ESPN’s programming for nights when Inside the NBA doesn’t air.
On Monday, the network announced a new cast for NBA Countdown, which will debut on Wednesday.
The show will now feature Malika Andrews, Brian Windhorst, Michael Malone, Kendrick Perkins and Shams Charania.
5. I know the rule says coaches can’t be in the white, but it would’ve been nice if CBS’s Gene Steratore, or even Jim Nantz or Tony Romo, would’ve mentioned how it seemed a little bizarre that the ref appeared to throw himself into Broncos coach Sean Payton. While Payton technically isn’t allowed in the white, the video clearly shows, at least to me, that the collision easily could’ve been avoided if not for the ref sticking out his arm.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt.
Brandt opens the podcast by venting about people sharing their sports-viewing “set ups” and talks about what he goes through to watch games and explains why he likes his simple set up.
Then the interview transitions to sports media talk with Brandt explaining what it’s like to interview the top quarterbacks from around the NFL each week, revealing how he feels about seeing his former Good Morning Football colleague, Peter Schrager, on ESPN and sharing his thoughts on ESPN purchasing the NFL Network.
Brandt also talks about having an MVP vote this season, whether he’d ever want to call games, working with Scott Van Pelt and why he loves the chaos of a wide-open NFL season.
Other topics discussed with Brandt include Amazon Prime’s documentary on John Candy, the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies and The Ali G Show.
Following Brandt, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
This week’s topics include USC pulling off a truly bush league movie, Aaron Glenn starting fights with the New York media, show recommendations and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: John Cena will appear on Monday Night Raw for the very last time in his long career tonight. What a run it’s been since his debut in 2002.
