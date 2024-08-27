SI

Chiefs Acquire Tight End Peyton Hendershot in Trade With Cowboys

Karl Rasmussen

Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) wears a Guardian helmet cap during training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) wears a Guardian helmet cap during training camp at the River Ridge Fields / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding to the tight ends room ahead of the 2024 season, having come to terms on a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in order to acquire Peyton Hendershot.

Hendershot, 25, has spent the previous two seasons with the Cowboys after being signed as an undrafted rookie out of Indiana. He caught two touchdowns as a rookie, featuring in all 17 games for Dallas, but saw his role reduced last season amid the emergence of Jake Ferguson.

The Cowboys had reportedly planned to waive Hendershot before they were able to find a trade partner in Kansas City.

Hendershot figures to compete for a role behind Travis Kelce as the Chiefs' No. 2 tight end. He'll join a position group currently consisting of Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley and Baylor Cupp.

In exchange for Hendershot, Dallas will receive a conditional late-round pick, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. For his career, the tight end has 15 receptions, 141 yards and two touchdowns throughout 25 games.

Published
Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL