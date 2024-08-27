Chiefs Acquire Tight End Peyton Hendershot in Trade With Cowboys
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding to the tight ends room ahead of the 2024 season, having come to terms on a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in order to acquire Peyton Hendershot.
Hendershot, 25, has spent the previous two seasons with the Cowboys after being signed as an undrafted rookie out of Indiana. He caught two touchdowns as a rookie, featuring in all 17 games for Dallas, but saw his role reduced last season amid the emergence of Jake Ferguson.
The Cowboys had reportedly planned to waive Hendershot before they were able to find a trade partner in Kansas City.
Hendershot figures to compete for a role behind Travis Kelce as the Chiefs' No. 2 tight end. He'll join a position group currently consisting of Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley and Baylor Cupp.
In exchange for Hendershot, Dallas will receive a conditional late-round pick, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. For his career, the tight end has 15 receptions, 141 yards and two touchdowns throughout 25 games.