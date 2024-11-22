Chiefs Add Former Pro Bowl Tackle to Help Protect Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding to their offense as they attempt to get back to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing left tackle D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal. The contract, per Rapoport, was negotiated by Humphries's agency, AMDG Sports, and pays him $2 million with a maximum value of $4.5 million.
The 30-year-old tackle spent his first nine seasons with Arizona Cardinals after they selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021.
After tearing his ACL in Week 17 of last season, Humphries was released by the Cardinals in March. He has since recovered and been cleared to play. Kansas City, which has rotated rookie Kingsley Suamataia and second-year player Wanya Morris at left tackle, could use the veteran help.
In the wake of a 30–21 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, the Chiefs now sit at 9-1. They'll head to Charlotte this coming Sunday to take on the 3-7 Carolina Panthers.
Though Humphries likely won't join the team by Sunday, there's a chance he coule be ready for their Black Friday matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders—set for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Amazon.