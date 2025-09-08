Chiefs’ Andy Reid Confused Why Chargers DT Wasn’t Ejected for Slapping Travis Kelce
One of the biggest storylines to come out of the Chargers' 27-21 defeat of the Chiefs last Friday in Brazil was the fact that Los Angeles defensive tackle Teair Tart was not ejected after he was seen slapping Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce across the front of his helmet.
Tart received an unnecessary roughness penalty, but was able to remain in the game. This definitely caused some controversy on social media with fans questioning why Tart wasn't immediately ejected for his action.
It sounds like Chiefs coach Andy Reid was equally confused about why Tart was able to stay in the game. Reid understands that it's the NFL's rule based on an open hand or closed hand when a player strikes another, and Tart had an open hand. The coach addressed the situation during his Monday press conference.
"I don't understand that rule," Reid said. "I guess it's open-hand, fist, whatever, I don't know. I don't know what their decision was on that. But he definitely got hit in the head pretty hard whether it was an open first or a closed fist."
Reid seemingly plans to discuss the rule with the league, although he couldn't explain much of his opinion on it during the press conference. The coach joked that he didn't want to pay the fine for doing so.
"I'll work out that with the league," Reid said. "I can't get into all that. I don't have enough money to do all that."
In the aftermath of this moment, Tart appeared to post a jab at Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift in his Instagram caption by writing "I'm too swift with it even in Brazil." There will probably be more tension when the two AFC West rivals face each other again on December 14.