Chargers DT Who Slapped Travis Kelce Takes Dig at Taylor Swift After Win vs. Chiefs
The Chiefs got their 2025 season off to a troubling start in Friday night's divisional loss to the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.
The much hyped-up international game saw Patrick Mahomes make a few incredible throws but ultimately come up short against a new and improved Chargers squad that edged out Kansas City in a 27-21 victory.
One of the highlights (or lowlights) from the game came in the third quarter, when Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart blatantly slapped Kelce following a Chiefs play. After Kelce, who was blocking for running back Kareem Hunt, gave Tart a little extra shove, Tart hit Kelce in the front of his helmet when the play was over. Tart was penalized for unnecessary roughness, but not ejected from the game. The Chiefs then scored a touchdown on the ensuing play.
It was the Chargers who would get the last laugh, though, as Justin Herbert and Co. were able to ice out the Chiefs and take home a very valuable win.
Afterward, Tart shared a post on his Instagram celebrating the victory over his divisional rivals. He wrote in the caption, "I'm too swift with it even in Brazil."
Naturally, many fans took that as a not-so-subtle dig at Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, who didn't make it out to the Chiefs' season opener. Kelce finished with just two catches for 47 yards but did snag a touchdown in the Week 1 loss.