Chiefs' Andy Reid Already Has Future Career Move for Travis Kelce in Mind

Head coach Andy Reid and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs look on during the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
“Those who can’t play, coach” won’t apply to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce if he decides to follow in the footsteps of Andy Reid after hanging up his cleats.

Kelce, who is set to play in his fifth Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, received quite the endorsement from Reid on his future coaching career ahead of the big game.

Reid appeared on The Herd With Colin Cowherd earlier this week and discussed his relationship with Kelce over the years, making a strong statement on Kelce’s potential as a coach.

“I know where he’s at physically and mentally, I know what he can do in games,” Reid said. “Travis would be a heck of a football coach. He’s able to get up there and explain things and teach these young guys exactly what he sees and feels… He’s got a good feel for the game.”

Travis’s brother, Jason, caught wind of Reid’s comments and had the perfect reply on social media:

“If he needs an Oline coach I’m available,” Jason wrote on X.

A Kelce coaching duo in football? Say less. 

Jason and Travis both played at Cincinnati before getting drafted in the NFL, so if they had to get their start in coaching, going back to their roots would make the most sense. 

That being said, both Kelces have a lot on their plate right now with Jason juggling his ESPN analyst job and a late-night show host gig and Travis still chasing history with the Chiefs. Not to mention, the two brothers landed a nine-figure deal with Amazon for their uber-popular podcast, New Heights, last summer.

But then again, there’s seemingly nothing Travis—a true modern-day Renaissance Man—can’t do, having also broken into the entertainment industry with his TV debut and minor role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 movie (except for maybe knowing Aristotle). Just add coaching to the list.

Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

