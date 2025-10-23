Andy Reid Says Josh Simmons's Absence Is 'Not a Negative Situation'
On Thursday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid provided perhaps the most clarifying update yet on rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, who has been away from the team since just before the Week 6 game.
“My update for you on Josh would just be, there’s communication,” Reid said in a press conference, as he walked through those who would not be practicing on Thursday. “I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family.”
“He’s just taking care of business, that’s the main thing right here,” Reid continued later. “When you deal with this, that’s what you do. He’s been very good about communicating it.”
The coach did not offer a timetable for Simmons return, nor did he elaborate further on what exactly Simmons is dealing with. But it's good to hear that's it's not something negative.
The Chiefs will play the Commanders for Monday Night Football on Oct. 27.