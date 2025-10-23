SI

Andy Reid Says Josh Simmons's Absence Is 'Not a Negative Situation'

The Chiefs coach provided an update on the left tackle on Thursday.

Brigid Kennedy

Simmons has been away from the team since just before the Week 6 game.
Simmons has been away from the team since just before the Week 6 game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid provided perhaps the most clarifying update yet on rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, who has been away from the team since just before the Week 6 game.

“My update for you on Josh would just be, there’s communication,” Reid said in a press conference, as he walked through those who would not be practicing on Thursday. “I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family.”

“He’s just taking care of business, that’s the main thing right here,” Reid continued later. “When you deal with this, that’s what you do. He’s been very good about communicating it.”

The coach did not offer a timetable for Simmons return, nor did he elaborate further on what exactly Simmons is dealing with. But it's good to hear that's it's not something negative.

The Chiefs will play the Commanders for Monday Night Football on Oct. 27.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL