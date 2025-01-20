Chiefs Appear Ready to Embrace Underdog Role Despite Being Favored Over Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs opened up as -1.5 favorites over the Buffalo Bills in their upcoming AFC championship game clash, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not aware of the current line.
As Reid spoke to the media on Monday, he "presumed" that the Chiefs would go into the game as underdogs. "The fact that we're at home is a real positive," Reid said. "We've got to play well. I presume the Bills will probably be favored, but that’s all right. We do our thing as we go into this. We don't worry about all that noise."
Though the line could change to favor the Bills, it's surprising to see Reid assume his team would not be favored. The Bills were the lone team to beat the Chiefs' starters during the regular season, but this upcoming matchup will be at Arrowhead Stadium, a significant advantage for the Chiefs.
In addition, the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the conference and have not lost to the Bills in the postseason since Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen became the teams' quarterbacks. This will be the fourth matchup between Mahomes and Allen in the playoffs, and so far, Mahomes & Co. are 3–0 in those games.
Even outside of the Chiefs' previous postseason success against Allen and the Bills, Kansas City is nearly unbeatable in the postseason. The Chiefs are the dynasty of this generation, having won three Super Bowls under Reid and Mahomes, and making four of the last five Super Bowls. They are about to play in their seventh straight AFC championship game, and are currently on an absurd eight-game winning streak in the postseason. Kansas City has not lost a playoff game since the Cincinnati Bengals upset them during the 2021–22 postseason, three whole years ago.
The Bills certainly pose a true threat to the Chiefs and could win the game on the road, but it's almost amusing for Reid to presume his team, the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions, would not be favored.