Chiefs vs. Bills: Three Bold Predictions For 10th Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen Matchup
The NFL’s premier rivalry will add another chapter to its story in Week 9, as the Chiefs will face the Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City comes into this one winners of five of their last six—as well as three straight—after an 0–2 start to the season. Patrick Mahomes enters as the MVP favorite and leads the league in touchdown passes, while the Chiefs’ defense has allowed 17 or fewer points in each of their past two games.
The Bills, meanwhile, had lost two consecutive prime-time games to the Patriots and Falcons before getting themselves back on track last Sunday with a 40–9 rout of the Panthers. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has accounted for 17 total touchdowns on the year, including two on the ground in their win over Carolina.
Speaking of the two quarterbacks, Sunday marks the 10th time the two will face off in their careers. Here are three bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Bills.
Allen and Mahomes will combine for 600 total yards, six total touchdowns
While this may sound crazy, a) these are bold predictions for a reason, and b) these are the league’s two biggest stars—who are more than capable of this type of output.
Over their first five regular-season meetings, Mahomes and Allen have combined for more than 600 total yards twice and for six-plus touchdowns once. So far this season, Mahomes has topped 300 yards four times and accounted for three-plus touchdowns four times, while Allen has done so twice and four times, respectively.
With Buffalo and Kansas City both on a crash course to prove their worth in the AFC, look for a back-and-forth contest between the two quarterbacks.
They will also combine for 3+ turnovers
As these two look to put their teams on their proverbial backs on Sunday afternoon, they’ll inevitably press a bit—putting the ball in harm's way and leading to turnovers.
While Allen and Mahomes have been nearly flawless in their postseason battles—tallying just two combined turnovers over their four matchups—the regular season hasn’t been as kind. Over five regular-season games against one another, the two have combined for 12 giveaways, including three or more in three separate contests.
There may be some sloppiness amid what should be a high-scoring affair, so I’m predicting Allen and Mahomes to combine for at least three turnovers on Sunday in Buffalo.
An overtime contest will end in another Bills regular-season win
Of the nine previous times that Allen and Mahomes have faced off, five have been one-score games, four have been won in the fourth quarter (two in the final two minutes), and one has gone to overtime—and changed the rules of the NFL’s extra final frame forever.
Given that Buffalo holds a 4-1 regular-season edge in the Allen-Mahomes era, is playing at home, and is frankly more desperate for a win to stay in the AFC race, I’m going with the Bills to win in overtime and get to 6-2 on the 2025 season.