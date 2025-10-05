Chiefs’ Birthday Post for Travis Kelce Had Fans Making the Same Dirty Taylor Swift Joke
The Chiefs celebrated Travis Kelce's 36th birthday on Sunday with an appropriate social media post referencing his iconic celebration, "The Archer," which also happens to be a Taylor Swift song.
Fans, however, were quick to point out another song from Swift, one off her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, that perhaps represented Kelce better.
The Chiefs, who play the Jagaurs on Monday night, shared a TikTok video that showed Kelce doing his archer celebration while getting fired up before a game. They captioned the video, "The Archer," but fans had a different—and dirty—song in mind to describe Kelce on his special day.
In the comments section of the video, fans wished Kelce, a.k.a. "Mr. Redwood," a happy birthday, referring to Swift's new song, "Wood," which is purportedly about her fiancé. The upbeat track includes the lyrics, "New Heights of manhood, I ain't gotta knock on wood" and "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see/ His love was the key that opened my thighs," which ... should speak for itself.
One TikTok user wrote, "Happy birthday Trav! Today we celebrate you, the biggest tree in the forest. Thanks for taking our girl to New Heights."
Another said, "That’s one big exclamation point," a call-back to how Swift described Kelce during their New Heights episode together.
Still another hoped Kelce would "knock on wood" for his next touchdown celebration when his team faces Jacksonville on the road in Week 5.
Suffice to say, it's been an eventful last few months for Kelce, whose name has been splashed across headlines week after week—and his "manhood," too.