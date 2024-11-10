SI

Taylor Swift Had a Polite Three-Word Message Upon Arrival at Broncos-Chiefs Game

Andy Nesbitt

Taylor Swift is at Sunday's Broncos-Chiefs game at Arrowhead.
/ Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to remain unbeaten on the season when they host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead on Sunday in a battle between two longtime AFC West rivals.

The 8-0 Chiefs are coming off an overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night at home. Travis Kelce had his biggest game of the season in that win, catching 14 passes for 100 yards.

Speaking of Kelce, his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is at Arrowhead for Sunday's game and she had a nice message while getting off a golf cart inside the stadium. Security guards could be heard yelling "stay back" at people. The pop star then could be heard saying, "stay back, please."

Here's that moment:

Too good.

