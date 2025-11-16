SI

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Three Bold Predictions for Sunday’s AFC West Clash in Denver

Denver will host Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at Mile High Stadium.

Mike Kadlick

Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes are squaring off in Denver on Sunday afternoon.
Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes are squaring off in Denver on Sunday afternoon. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a matchup that Broncos officials are calling the biggest since Tom Brady and Peyton Manning squared off at Mile High almost a decade ago, Denver will welcome the Chiefs to Empower Field on Sunday afternoon for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Broncos enter Week 11 on a seven-game winning streak, the second-longest active in the NFL behind only the Patriots, and currently sit in first place in the daunting AFC West. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix is playing winning football, Denver's defense—which we'll get to—is among the best in the entire league, and coach Sean Payton is making a strong case for himself to win Coach of the Year.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is just 5–4 through nine games and has plenty of work to do to avoid missing the postseason for the first time since 2014. Patrick Mahomes continues to play like the perennial best player in football, but a handful of subpar defensive showings and four losses that have all come by one score have the Chiefs fighting a rather unfamiliar uphill battle.

Naturally, Sunday’s division battle holds major implications for both teams, no matter the result. Here are three bold predictions for Broncos vs. Chiefs.

Rookie RJ Harvey will record first 100-yard rushing game of career

RJ Harvey
RJ Harvey will take on an increased role for the Broncos this week. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos placed starting running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve on Saturday with a foot injury, and as a result, will turn to 24-year-old RJ Harvey to take on a bulk of the workload out of the backfield.

Harvey’s rookie season has been a bit of a slow burn—he’s logged double-digit carries just once—but he’s made the most of his opportunities, averaging 4.3 yards per rush while also adding 25 catches for 175 yards and scoring six total touchdowns.

With the runway now cleared in front of him, look for Harvey to shine against a Chiefs defense allowing 104.6 rushing yards per game. I’m predicting a 100-plus-yard outing for the former UCF Knight to jumpstart what could become a breakout second half of the season.

Patrick Mahomes will be sacked three-plus times for a third-consecutive week

Patrick Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes has been sacked six times in the past two weeks / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As mentioned above, Mahomes hasn't missed a beat to begin his ninth NFL season. Through nine games, the two-time MVP has thrown for 2,349 yards, logged 21 total touchdowns, and notched the league’s second-highest QBR at 74.6. However, he’s also been sacked 10 times over his last four outings and, on Sunday afternoon, will face the league’s most dominant pass rush in the Broncos.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Denver's defense currently leads the NFL in sacks (46), quarterback pressures (167), and pressure rate (42.9%) through Week 10 while also allowing the third-fewest amount of yards per game (270.7) and points per game (17.3).

Look for the Broncos to make life tough on Mahomes on Sunday, sacking him at least three times.

As the Chiefs do, they’ll win ugly and remain above .500 ahead of a postseason push

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce
The Chiefs know how to win ugly. / Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sometimes you have to win ugly in the NFL, and that’s exactly what I expect the Chiefs to do on Sunday afternoon.

After winning three straight following a 2–3 start to the year, Kansas City met its match last weekend in Buffalo—losing 28–21 to the Bills and falling to 5–4 through nine games. Their backs are officially against the wall, and I expect that pressure to affect them, in a good way, in Week 11.

Mahomes boasts a 13–1 career record against the Broncos and on Sunday afternoon, I expect him to increase it to 14–1. Despite a predicted 100-yard game from Denver’s rookie running back and their quarterback being taken to the ground three-plus times, I see the Chiefs coming out victorious at Mile High with a 17-16 win.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL