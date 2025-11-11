NFL Week 11 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Week 10 officially came to a close on Monday night, with the Eagles taking care of business over the Packers at Lambeau Field—and in turn taking over the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Elsewhere in the NFL, the Patriots won their seventh straight game as Drake Maye cemented himself as the favorite in the MVP race, the Giants fired coach Brian Daboll after blowing yet another double digit, fourth-quarter lead, the Dolphins made some more front office changes even after stomping their division rival Bills, and the Colts left Berlin victorious thanks to a historic game from Jonathan Taylor.
And just like that, we’re onto Week 11. Here's a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
NFL Week 11 Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
New England Patriots
New York Jets
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
The aforementioned Patriots will host their division-rival Jets on Thursday night in Foxborough, with New England set to debut their NFL Rivalries uniforms for the first time.
New York enters Week 11 having sold off their top two assets in CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams at the NFL trade deadline, as well as winners of their last two games. If the Patriots—sitting at 8–2 atop the AFC East—aren’t careful, this could set up as quite the trap game on a short week.
Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.
Sunday, Nov. 16
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Washington Commanders
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network/NFL+
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Buffalo Bills
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday afternoon’s slate of NFL football includes a whopping eight in-division games, the Giants’ frist game without Daboll at the helm, and what could turn into an epic shootout between the Buccaneers and Bills in Buffalo.
Oh yeah, and the day will actually kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, as the Dolphins and Falcons will play the NFL’s first eve game in Spain.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC/Peacock
Fresh off their win over in Green Bay on Monday night, the Eagles will return to primetime in Week 11 for a home matchup against the Lions on Sunday Night Football.
Detroit, 6–3 and sitting atop the NFC North standings, made a major change last week as Dan Campbell took over for John Morton as offensive play caller—and it worked. The team put up 44 points—their highest output since Week 2—while Jared Goff notched a season-best 94.1 QBR in a dominant win over the Commanders.
Philly, meanwhile, enters Sunday night having put up just 10 points—albeit in a win—over the Packers. Needless to say, coordinator Kevin Patullo will need to get things clicking offensively if they want to keep up with the Lions.
Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on both NBC and Peacock.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
Week 11 in the NFL will conclude at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, with the 3–5–1 Cowboys heading to Sin City to take on the 2–7 Raiders.
Dallas enters Monday night with quite a heavy heart as they mourn the loss of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died last week at age 24. The team plans to wear helmet decals honoring Kneeland for the remainder of the season, as well as special T-shirts before their next two games against the Raiders and the Eagles.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air both on ABC and ESPN.
Who Has a Bye in Week 11?
The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints both have byes in Week 11. This is the sixth week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.