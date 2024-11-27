Chiefs DBs Coach Reveals He Received a Special Victory Treat From Taylor Swift
The Kansas City Chiefs’ nail-biting win over the NFC South bottom-feeding Carolina Panthers on Sunday was hardly that special, much less one to warrant grand celebrations.
Patrick Mahomes and Co. made the game close all the way up until the end, when kicker Spencer Shrader powered the Chiefs to a 30-27 win on a game-sealing field goal. Reaching double-digit victories in November is nonetheless an admirable feat, one that Taylor Swift decided to acknowledge by sending a thoughtful sweet treat to Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.
Merritt, who is in his sixth season as Kansas City’s DBs coach, shared a wholesome post on social media this week in which he thanked Swift for baking him “victory Pop Tarts.”
“Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop Tarts for me! Yolonda Merritt said, 'She’s done it all season for different people Dave,' I thought I was SPECIAL. Sweet young woman regardless!" Merritt wrote on X.
Swifties and Chiefs fans alike will recall that the pop star also made homemade pop-tarts for Kansas City’s offensive line unit during the 2023-24 season. The Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl that year and are chasing the historic three-peat this winter—call it what you want, but maybe Swift’s delectable desserts have become a token of good luck.
The Chiefs (10-1) will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday in a game for which Swift may already be breaking out the oven mitts in anticipation of a sweet victory.