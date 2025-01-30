Chiefs Could Lose Two of Their Stars This Offseason
Leaving the Senior Bowl, still a few days from going to the Super Bowl, and good questions on all kinds of stuff. Let’s dive in …
From Henry Matthews (@henrymHuss26H): Could the Chiefs lose both Trey Smith and Nick Bolton in the offseason?
Henry, I think it’s going to be a challenge to keep either guy and, to be clear, that’s not due to any lack of love either one has from the people running the show. The trouble is that it’s going to be tough to keep either guy off the market, since Smith’s franchise tag figure will be based on what the top tackles make, and Bolton’s tag number will be based on what high-end edge rushers make (which is why off-ball linebackers and interior offensive linemen routinely make it to the market); and the Chiefs have a lot of mouths to feed.
Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis will be eligible for new contracts for the first time. Joe Thuney, Jawaan Taylor and Creed Humphrey have top-end deals already, which means fitting a fourth lineman into that equation could be challenging (though it wouldn't be a stunner if Taylor wound up leaving). Justin Reid and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown are among the other guys up for new contracts. And as it stands, without adding anyone, they’re already close to the cap.
You can, of course, move money around and make things work. But it seems like it might be a lot to keep both of those guys, who, again, are important pieces for the Chiefs.
From KTA (@keiteay): Who are the Jags looking at in their GM search? Is there any possibility that the interim winds up getting the job permanently (again)?
KTA, the first two names that have come up for the job that I’ve heard pretty consistently are Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and ex-Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson. Both are very strong scouts and come from a championship pedigree—the difference is simply age and experience, where Cunningham is a rising star and Robinson would be the battle-tested option, with his experience in the division a nice bonus.
And, yes, I’d expect Ethan Waugh—the interim you alluded to—to be considered for the job, though I do think Robert Saleh getting the coaching job probably would’ve given him a better shot at becoming GM.
From Taylor Sawyer (@TAYLORSAWYER): Kellen Moore to Nola is happening right?
Taylor, I think that’s the likelihood, but not a certainty. The New Orleans Saints obviously like the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator quite a bit, and Mike McCarthy dropping out of the running puts him in the driver’s seat. But I do think Darren Rizzi’s still lurking as a dark horse.
From Bruce (@BGCiummo): Besides Campbell and Banks, what other left tackle talent was there at the Senior Bowl?
Bruce, well, those guys aren’t here. But there’s one who probably does have a shot to make a run at Will Campbell and Kelvin Banks Jr.—and that’s Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. I’ve had a couple of scouts tell me he’s better in pass protection than any linemen in the draft class, and I’ll bet a few teams wind up having him as the class’s best left tackle.
Then, there’s Ohio State LT Josh Simmons, who gathered a lot of momentum before tearing his patellar tendon in October. He may have wound up being the first tackle taken. Now, picking him will take a bit of a leap of faith—that’s a really rough injury to come back from, and he probably won’t be ready to roll until August or so (with no guarantee he regains his previous form).
The good news, I think, is all these guys have a chance to be good players. There are just serious questions on all of them, including Campbell and Banks (who’ll both wind up projecting to guard for some teams).
From Stevie Mann (@Pacifica120s): Travis Hunter post-draft: CB,WR or true 2-way player?
Stevie, I’d say Hunter will probably be a full-time corner and part-time receiver, at least to begin with, in the NFL. What’s wild is I’ve had scouts tell me that, in a vacuum, he could be a top-10 pick at either position, which makes him not just rare, but truly unique.
So why corner? I think it’s harder to find a great corner than a great receiver, and his ceiling is probably a little higher as a defensive back. Also, as I see it, it’s easier to moonlight on offense than it is on defense. And I actually don’t think being a full-time two-way player is practical for him—the main reason being that doing it would take a hefty toll on his body and make it tougher to reach a second contract, where the real money is, at full speed.
Figuring out how to use him will be a balancing act, for sure, for whichever coaching staff gets him.
From Steve (@srs17): Where, if anywhere, does Jerod Mayo end up in the NFL?
Steve, I’d guess Mayo will spend 2025 out of coaching, by choice.
That was a really tough year for him, and I’m not sure he feels like he was treated very fairly—which is totally understandable. He walked into a stripped-down structure built for a coach that was capable of doing a dozen different jobs on his own, and that, as much as anything else, set him up to fail. He could’ve used a more built-out football operation in the front office, and more experience on his staff. But the New England Patriots’ ship has sailed for him.
And while I hope we see him coach again, Mayo’s the kind of guy who could be successful doing a million different things, and someone who’s taken care of his money. That’ll give him the flexibility to think things through and decide whether he wants to try and climb the coaching ladder again.
From 9’s (@JLK7299): Mike McCarthy’s contract reportedly expired in mid-January. What would have happened had the Cowboys made the playoffs and advanced? Is this a common timeline in the league?
Pretty simple, 9’s: Normally, if the coach’s contract is up that year, the deal will expire either seven or 14 days after his team’s playoff run ends. In any case, the coach’s club retains exclusive negotiating rights until nine days after the team’s season ends. And, no, it’s not unusual for there to be a little cushion between the end of the regular season and end of a coach’s contract.
From PeediPaulo (@PeediPaulo): What prospects surprised you in a good and bad way during the Senior Bowl practices?
Peedi Paulo, honestly, that’s not really my department at the Senior Bowl—but I can mention a few guys who’ve come up in conversation.
Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel has elicited a lot of positive reviews in how he’s ripping the ball, most of them followed with some variation of, “He’s just short.” Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen and DE Princely Umanmielen are both seen as being wildly talented, and guys who could end up being better pros than they were college players. Also, Kentucky DT Deone Walker has wowed some folks with his freakish combination of size and athleticism.
On the flip side, I think it’s been a pretty tough week for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.
From JT Barczak (@jtbarczak): Do you think the Bears will make a splash on the OL in FA, specifically Trey Smith if he reaches the open market?
JT, all you have to do is look at the offense Ben Johnson ran with the Detroit Lions, and the foundation for it, to see that his Chicago Bears will value the line—they drafted Penei Sewell with that regime’s first pick, No. 6 in 2021, despite having franchise left tackle Taylor Decker already on a top-of-the-market second contract. Add Frank Ragnow to the equation, and you’re talking about the Dan Campbell Lions rolling out three first-round picks up front from the jump.
Darnell Wright gives the Bears one talented building block, Braxton Jones is another, and you can debate whether the two are a good enough tackle tandem to move forward with for the next half decade, but they at least give you a starting point. Signing a guard such as Trey Smith, who’s a high-character, tough, dependable player, would make sense, too.
So maybe they’ll do it that way. Maybe they’ll draft a few. One way or the other, I’d expect more investment in that group.
From ASB1216 (@ASB1216): Most memorable Radio Row experience? (If I see you there, I'll be sure to say hi)
Probably when it was at the Mall of America … in the food court. It was very much a fishbowl, with shoppers gawking at the absurdity of the whole thing. Last year’s highlight was Bounty giving out free wings all week. I’m sort of desensitized to the rest.
From Tim Naughton (@timnaughton): Who’s your OT1, 2 and 3 from this group?
Well, Tim, I’m not an evaluator. But I think Campbell, Banks, Conerly and Simmons are probably four good names to start with.
From Patrick Walsh (@p_walsh11): Do you see any scenario where the Pats move either of the third rounders for an established EDGE/WR?
Patrick, it’s possible, but maybe not likely.
The Patriots need all the young talent they can get. You generally don’t do that by giving picks away. And I’m not sure there’ll be a player worth parting with real draft capital for—though New England showed a willingness to do that for the right guy, with the run they made at Brandon Aiyuk over the summer.
From Nick Miller (@NicholasMMiller): Did Sam Darnold just make a lot of money back after the QB play in Mobile? With so many QB-needy teams, there will have to be many suitors with very limited supply with this draft class.
No. I think Sam is probably going to get a Baker Mayfield–type deal regardless.
From Derek Hicks (@dhicks00): Is Tyreek Hill a Miami Dolphin when the season starts?
Yes, because of the contractual logistics. He’s due almost $30 million fully guaranteed for 2025. He’s in his 30s, and next year will be his 10th NFL season. And all of that will knock down his trade value. So if you’re GM Chris Grier or coach Mike McDaniel, and the return is, say, a late-second-round pick, would you do it?
I’d say probably not, mostly because I think his value to the 2025 team is greater than that.
From matt (@MattJeffries213): I’m seeing Jets rumored to like Tanner Engstrand. No rumored Bears interest with Ben Johnson, and Dan Campbell went external for OC. What should Jets fans make of it? Is he a good candidate despite strange résumé (XFL)?
Matt, on Ben Johnson’s decision not to bring Lions pass-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand with him—that’s Johnson having respect for Campbell and not pillaging the staff. I know different coaching trees have different principles when it comes to this stuff, but I’ll give the new Bears’ coach credit for being creative in working around those constraints, and grabbing a couple coordinators (Dennis Allen, Declan Doyle) that were connected to Campbell through Sean Payton. The Lions not promoting Engstrand would raise some concerns, though … for me, at least.
I don’t think the New York Jets were going to land Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown or Los Angeles Rams pass-game coordinator Nick Caley. So I can see where they’d get to Engstrand (with Houston Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson another name they considered). And in this case, I do think it’s fair to trust Aaron Glenn’s experience, having worked with Engstrand.
From Steve Delsohn (@stevendelsohn): Will the Jets ever be a contender as long as Woody Johnson is the owner?
Steve, I think a big part of that is up to Woody Johnson, and he’s got an opportunity now to leave well enough alone, and create some runway for Glenn and Darren Mougey. My advice to him would be to delete the X app off his phone, and establish a separation of church and state, so to speak, between the business and football sides of his organization, to try to give the new guys the very best chance to win.
I like both hires, for what it’s worth. We’ll see if they work out. But one or the other, I’d hope the owner looks in the mirror, and fills in some of the potholes that have existed for football folks in Florham Park for over a decade now.