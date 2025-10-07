Three Chiefs Defenders Failed to Complete Easy Interception Off of Trevor Lawrence
The first half of the Chiefs–Jaguars game was full of high moments for Kansas City, but there was one glaring lowlight that stood out, too.
While the Chiefs were up 14–0 in the second quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted to throw a pass to Tim Patrick, but the ball jumped out of his hands and almost immediately fell into the hands of Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. However, McDuffie didn't get a good hold on the ball, and the football jumped out of his hands, too.
Two Chiefs defenders were in the perfect spot to catch the interception after McDuffie failed to do so. Linebacker Nick Bolton first attempted to catch the ball, but couldn't, then linebacker Drue Tranquill gave the team one last chance to seal an interception, but also failed. Tranquil laid on the ground with his head in his hands after this huge mishap by the Chiefs defense.
This was an all-time interception fail.
The Jaguars went on to score a touchdown on this drive to make the score 14–7. The Chiefs could've ended this drive early with an interception, so we'll see how costly this mistake turns out to be by the end of the game.
The Jaguars win for the most costly moment of the game so far, though, after Lawrence fumbled the ball near the end zone on fourth down, wiping away a scoring opportunity for Jacksonville. Kansas City scored a touchdown on the following drive, too.