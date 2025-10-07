Trevor Lawrence Commits Costly Goal-Line Fumble on Fourth Down vs. Chiefs
Another game, another goal-line fumble.
Trailing 7-0 at home to the Chiefs on Monday, the Jaguars drove the football deep into Kansas City territory, putting themselves in position to tie up the game early in the second quarter. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was stopped one yard short of the goal line on third-and-goal, and Jacksonville decided to go for it on the next play instead of attempting a field goal.
Naturally, the Jaguars opted to let their 6'6" quarterback attempt a quarterback sneak. Lawrence jumped up and tried to extend the football into the end zone, but before it could get there, Chiefs' linebacker Nick Bolton punched it out, resulting in a fumble and Chiefs' ball.
K.C. then took advantage of the opportunity, quickly driving the football 97 yards for a touchdown of their own, affording them a 14-point lead early in the second quarter.
It was another costly mistake for Lawrence, who was penalized earlier in the game for throwing the football past the line of scrimmage. The Jaguars have since brought it within 7, but will have to further clean up their game should they hope to take the lead.