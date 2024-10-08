Chiefs Fans Chant 'Let's Go Royals' in Goosebump Moment at Arrowhead During 'MNF'
Monday night was a busy night for Kansas City sports fans. The Chiefs played Monday Night Football at home against the New Orleans Saints at the same time as the Royals faced the Yankees away in Game 2 of the ALDS.
While most Kansas City fans had split television screens or went to bars that showed both games, fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium had to keep an eye on the Royals game from their phones.
When the Royals' 4–2 victory was official, Arrowhead, known for being the loudest in the NFL, erupted into "Let's Go Royals!" chants. It was a goosebump worthy moment.
These cheers will be heard from across the parking lot at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday when the Royals host the Yankees for Game 3. It's the first time the Royals have made the MLB playoffs since their World Series victory run in 2015.
Kansas City fans won't have to worry about any more Chiefs and Royals games being played at the same time this week as the Chiefs are entering their bye week following the 26–13 win over the Saints. They remain as one of the two undefeated NFL teams in the league alongside the Minnesota Vikings.