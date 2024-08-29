SI

Chiefs GM Says He'd Do Kadarius Toney Trade Again 'In a Heartbeat'

Patrick Andres

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In October of 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs boldly traded two draft picks for wide receiver Kadarius Toney—a significant gamble on a player who had underperformed in his two-season stint with the New York Giants.

The deal worked out well for Toney, who now has two Super Bowl championships to his name. It did not work out so well for the Chiefs, who cut Toney Tuesday after just two seasons.

Given the outcome of the trade, would Kansas City general manager Brett Veach be willing to do it again? Veach adamantly told reporters Thursday afternoon via Adam Teicher of ESPN that the answer was yes.

"I don't think we're sitting here going for a third straight Super Bowl [championship] had we not made that trade,'' Veach said. "So, from that standpoint, we'd do it all over again in a heartbeat.''

Despite owning just three career regular-season touchdowns, Toney came up big for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII with a 65-yard punt return and a five-yard touchdown catch—both in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 38–35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We really liked the kid, and I know that people have different takes on Kadarius, but I know in this building he's a bright kid, he's a smart kid," Veach said.

