New Video Shows Chiefs WR’s Brilliant Moves on Patrick Mahomes’s Heroic Run
The Kansas City Chiefs were once again able win a close game in the final seconds and again it was Patrick Mahomes leading the way, as his huge 33-yard run in the final minute of the fourth quarter helped set up Spencer Shrader's game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Chiefs had a first-and-10 from their own 45 yard line with 48 seconds left in a tie game when Mahomes decided to tuck it and run. He was able to slide through the defense and down the left sideline for the huge gain.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky broke down the play on Monday morning and pointed out the brilliant moves by Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson that helped turn it into a big gain. First, Watson saw that Mahomes was going to run it so he turned back and blocked one defender. Then he was able to seal off another defender, giving Mahomes more room to run.
Orlovsky nailed it by saying: "Effort matters. Always has, always will."
Fans rightfully loved Watson's effort on that key play: