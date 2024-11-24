Patrick Mahomes Rescues Chiefs Once Again With Heroic Play in Final Minute vs. Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs fans sat on the edge of their seats in the final minutes of Sunday's game vs. the Carolina Panthers, which was unexpected for a 9–1 vs. 3–7 matchup.
With 1:55 left in the game, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed a touchdown pass to Chuba Hubbard to put Carolina within two of the Chiefs. Carolina then was able to get the two-point conversion to tie the game.
However, 1:46 is a lot of time for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He once again proved to be the team's hero when took off with the ball for 33-yards gain to put the team in field-goal range. The Chiefs didn't stop there as they continued to push the ball up the field to give new kicker Spencer Shrader a better chance of kicking the ball through the uprights.
Here's Mahomes's run:
Shrader nailed the 31-yard field goal attempt as time expired to seal the victory for the Chiefs. Mahomes wants to see his offense pick up the pace in the fourth quarter moving forward, though.
"We gotta be better finishing in the fourth quarter, offensively especially," Mahomes told CBS's Evan Washburn after the game. "We're going to keep working."
What a nail-biter.
Fans on social media couldn't help but applaud Mahomes again for this last drive, even though some debated the game shouldn't have been close to begin with.