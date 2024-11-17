Story of Chiefs' One-Armed Coach Who Helps Patrick Mahomes Before Games Loved by Fans
Before every Kansas City Chiefs game Patrick Mahomes gets some help from Porter Ellett, the team's assistant running backs coach, as he warms up for the challenge ahead.
While Ellett's efforts may go unnoticed by most fans, his path to the NFL should be an inspiration for everyone. Ellett lost his right arm as a kid after a brutal accident on his family's farm. Instead of letting that keep him down, he became an all-star athlete in high school, excelling in basketball and baseball.
ESPN's Jeff Darlington told Ellett's story in a great piece on ESPN's pregame show on Sunday. Ellett was initially hired by the Chiefs as Andy Reid's assistant and has climbed up into his current job thanks to countless hours of work. He now has three Super Bowl rings and has become a beloved member of the coaching staff.
Take a few minutes and watch this story from Darlington. It's pretty great.
Fans rightfully loved it: