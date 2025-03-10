Chiefs Agree to One-Year Contract With Ex-49ers Running Back Elijah Mitchell
After a hamstring injury cost him his entire 2024 season, running back Elijah Mitchell appears set to start again.
Mitchell has agreed to a one-year contract to join the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, according to a Monday morning report from Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
The 26-year-old has spent his entire NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, who picked him 194th out of Louisiana-Lafayette in the 2021 draft. As a rookie, Mitchell was dynamite for the 49ers, running for 963 yards and five touchdowns on 207 carries.
However, Mitchell's numbers fell precipitously in 2022 and '23 due to injuries and a decline in usage. In his most recent season on the field, he ran for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries.
On Aug. 27, San Francisco placed Mitchell on the injured reserve and ruled him out for the season.
The Chiefs are still smarting from a 40–22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended their bid for a third straight championship.