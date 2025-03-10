SI

Chiefs Agree to One-Year Contract With Ex-49ers Running Back Elijah Mitchell

The 26-year-old is seeking to recapture his rookie-year magic.

Patrick Andres

Elijah Mitchell before the 49ers' 27–14 win over the Buccaneers on Nov. 19, 2023.
Elijah Mitchell before the 49ers' 27–14 win over the Buccaneers on Nov. 19, 2023. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a hamstring injury cost him his entire 2024 season, running back Elijah Mitchell appears set to start again.

Mitchell has agreed to a one-year contract to join the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, according to a Monday morning report from Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, who picked him 194th out of Louisiana-Lafayette in the 2021 draft. As a rookie, Mitchell was dynamite for the 49ers, running for 963 yards and five touchdowns on 207 carries.

However, Mitchell's numbers fell precipitously in 2022 and '23 due to injuries and a decline in usage. In his most recent season on the field, he ran for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries.

On Aug. 27, San Francisco placed Mitchell on the injured reserve and ruled him out for the season.

The Chiefs are still smarting from a 40–22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended their bid for a third straight championship.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL