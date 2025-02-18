SI

Patrick Mahomes Rocked a New Hairdo After Super Bowl Loss and Fans Had Lots of Thoughts

Kristen Wong

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dramatic life events tend to go hand in hand with newfangled haircuts, and losing a Super Bowl would appear to fall under that category.

A little over a week since being blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has opted for a fresh new look. Mahomes, who kept his iconic mohawk hairstyle all throughout the 2024 season, switched things up with a shorter cut ahead of the NFL offseason.

NFL fans were quick to notice his striking hairdo in a viral photo of Mahomes attending his grandfather Randy Martin’s funeral service.

The Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champ spoke about potentially changing his hairstyle in Netflix’s 2023 docuseries, Quarterback, in which he gave a simple reason for wanting to cut his locks.

“Hair’s gone next year. Going with different hair next year,” Mahomes told his trainer, Bobby Stroupe. “I can’t have two kids and a Mohawk. ‘Cause I gotta be a dad at some point… Imagine being 40 years old with this haircut.”

Fans had lots of thoughts on the new ‘do:

