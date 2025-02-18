Patrick Mahomes Rocked a New Hairdo After Super Bowl Loss and Fans Had Lots of Thoughts
Dramatic life events tend to go hand in hand with newfangled haircuts, and losing a Super Bowl would appear to fall under that category.
A little over a week since being blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has opted for a fresh new look. Mahomes, who kept his iconic mohawk hairstyle all throughout the 2024 season, switched things up with a shorter cut ahead of the NFL offseason.
NFL fans were quick to notice his striking hairdo in a viral photo of Mahomes attending his grandfather Randy Martin’s funeral service.
The Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champ spoke about potentially changing his hairstyle in Netflix’s 2023 docuseries, Quarterback, in which he gave a simple reason for wanting to cut his locks.
“Hair’s gone next year. Going with different hair next year,” Mahomes told his trainer, Bobby Stroupe. “I can’t have two kids and a Mohawk. ‘Cause I gotta be a dad at some point… Imagine being 40 years old with this haircut.”
Fans had lots of thoughts on the new ‘do: